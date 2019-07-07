|
Beverly Ann Cochran
Louisville - Beverly Ann Cochran passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, Clarence Everett Cochran. She is survived by siblings James P. Wood, Jr. (Lois) and Dorothy Chambers. She is also survived by her children Kathy Bray (Russell), Steven Cochran (Debbie) and Karen Armes Roper (Barry); ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Beverly, affectionately known as Peggy, was born in Louisville on May 1, 1928. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed her grandchildren. Beverly was a member of South Louisville Christian Church and the Order of Eastern Star.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd., from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Pastor Tim Coble will officiate and interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019