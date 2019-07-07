Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Cochran Obituary
Beverly Ann Cochran

Louisville - Beverly Ann Cochran passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, Clarence Everett Cochran. She is survived by siblings James P. Wood, Jr. (Lois) and Dorothy Chambers. She is also survived by her children Kathy Bray (Russell), Steven Cochran (Debbie) and Karen Armes Roper (Barry); ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Beverly, affectionately known as Peggy, was born in Louisville on May 1, 1928. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed her grandchildren. Beverly was a member of South Louisville Christian Church and the Order of Eastern Star.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd., from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Pastor Tim Coble will officiate and interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now