Beverly Ann Gass
Louisville - Ms. Beverly Ann Gass, 75, of the City of Plantation, Louisville, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. Beverly was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 9, 1944, the first child of Herman "Dewey" Gass. Jr. and Marion F. (Schoenlaub) Gass.
Her paternal grandparents, Herman D. Gass and Margaret H. (McGhee) Gass Inge and James Crafton "J.C." Inge; maternal grandparents, Helen P. (Deisenroth) and Edwin W. Schoenlaub; parents, and sister, Patricia Lynn Mason, preceded Beverly in death.
Left to cherish Bev's memory are her adopted family: Joy Faye, Rob, Betsy, Helen and Isaac Heines, a niece and nephew, and a multitude of dear friends from her years as a teacher, coach, and volunteer.
Beverly was a member of the Christ Evangelical United Church of Christ. She graduated from Waggener High School in 1962 and earned her B.A. in K-12 Physical Education from Georgetown College. She earned her M.A. degree and Rank I designation from Eastern Kentucky University. She chose teaching and coaching as a career because she loved working with children of all ages.
For forty-four years, Bev taught physical education to and coached the children of Jefferson County, Kentucky. Westport High School and Wilder Elementary School received the majority of Bev's years with JCPS. While at Westport H.S., Bev taught health and P.E., served as the track & field and cross-country coach, and girls' basketball coach. Following retirement from the public school system, Bev taught physical education 13 years for the Archdiocese of Louisville at the St. Albert the Great School.
Beverly was a volunteer at heart. She gave tirelessly of her time to many great organizations. For 20 years, she served Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana as an adult volunteer. Bev was the leader of Brownie Troop #1040 and served Area 14 as the North Bullitt Service Unit Manager for many years. She was Co-Director for the Area 14 Day Camp for 10 years. Also in service to the children of Bullitt County, Bev coached soccer for the Bullitt County Family YMCA for 16 seasons. For fifteen years, Bev gave freely of her time to Special Olympics of Kentucky as the coach for the Blue Devils basketball team.
Believing in what she taught, Bev was a lifelong member and volunteered for the Kentucky Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (KAHPERD), serving as president, physical education chair, at-large east board member and Hoops for Heart® state coordinator. In 2011 she was awarded the organization's highest honor, the Walter Mustaine Award for her dedication to KAHPERD.
A celebration of Bev's life will be held Saturday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 7410 Westport Road, with burial in the Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift in remembrance of Bev to Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, 2115 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019