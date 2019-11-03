|
Beverly Ann Hartlauf Davis
Louisville - Beverly Ann Hartlauf Davis, 72, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. She passed away at the Hosparus Pavilion with her loving family gathered around her. Beverly was born on September 10, 1947 to Milt Sr. and Delores "Sug" Hartlauf.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James E. Davis. She is survived by her children, Kim Brewer, Bryan Neuner and his wife, Hilari; stepchildren Lori (Mike) Mehlbauer, Laura (Billy) Myers, and Keith (Natalia) Davis; her brother, Milt Hartlauf, Jr.; her stepmother, Mardelle Hartlauf, and her stepsisters Sherry (Lance) Cheever and Carrie (Charles) Poindexter; 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beverly was a member a Southeast Christian Church; a proud member of Veritas, Bellarmine University's lifelong learning program for seniors; and a member of The MacDowell Music Club. Beverly loved to cook for others, and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
A Life Celebration for Beverly will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4 p.m., at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with interment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11a - 4p at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Norton Cancer Institute in memory of Beverly Ann Davis.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019