Beverly Berk Shuckman


1927 - 2019
Beverly Berk Shuckman Obituary
Beverly Berk Shuckman

Louisville - Beverly Berk Shuckman had a life filled with love, family, friends, and a zest for experiences. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 9, 1927, she attended the Franklin Professional School of Art and married (the late) Alvin Jerome Shuckman. Together they raised three children in Louisville, spent time at "The Camp" on the river, and traveling.

Beverly was passionate about the arts, painting, photography, theater, and the orchestra. She was a docent at Speed Art Museum for over 20 years, an active member of The Temple for over 50 years and served a term as president of The Temple Sisterhood. She was an avid animal lover.

Beverly was a beloved Mom, Grandmommy, and Great-Grandmommy. She was one of the most stylish ladies of her time with a big smile on her face when she walked into a room. Beverly's family includes daughters Cherie Shuckman Monen (Jeff Monen), Robin Shuckman Schosser (Jim Schosser); son Lewis Berk Shuckman (Vicki Shuckman); grandchildren, Lindsey Monen, Ivy Farrell, Hillery Harlow, Andrew Schosser, Lauren Shuckman, Whitney Wright, and Shannon Shuckman. With nine great-grandchildren and her beloved granddog Yogi, she was a blessing to us all.

Beverly loved to travel the world with her close friends Shirley Baron, Mildred Smith, Betty Abramson and her cousin Roy Miller.

Her family is thankful to the nurses and staff at Jefferson Manor, with special gratitude to Erica, Jamie, Kim, Kathy, and Deana.

Beverly will be laid to rest at The Temple Cemetery during a private family service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 5, 2019
