Beverly Denise Boner
Beverly Denise Boner

Louisville - Beverly Denise Boner, 66, gained her angel wings on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was a paramedic, retired Lt. Col. with Louisville Metro EMS and graduate of Valley High School.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Boner; children, Kelly Brown (David), Katrina Sprinkle (Keri), and Maile Rodrigues; grandchildren, Dustyn Brown, Austyn Brown, Alex Sprinkle (Tiffany), Micah Rodrigues, Aaron Huff, Connor Brown, and DJ Brown; five great grandchildren; brothers, Tommy and Dickie (Jeanette) Richardson; and brother-in-law, Byron Boner (Lorna).

A service to celebrate her life will begin at 6pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation will begin after 11am Monday until the time of the service.

Please consider memorial contributions to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
