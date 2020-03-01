|
Beverly Fontaine Spitzer
Louisville - Beverly Fontaine Spitzer (50) passed away on February 15, 2020 at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland due to health complications from MMD. She was born on July 30, 1969 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lawrence and Mary Beverly Spitzer.
Beverly grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Louisville Collegiate School in 1987. After high school she attended Centre College in Danville, Kentucky where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1991. She went on to complete her master's in library science at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky in 1999. Over the next 15 years, Beverly held librarian positions, with an emphasis on children's literature, in Indiana and Virginia and earned the Outstanding Volunteer Award for Alexandria City Public Schools in 2016 for her contributions to the library at Cora Kelly Elementary School.
Beverly is survived by her two siblings (Vicki Richmond & Lawrence Spitzer), several cousins and other relatives. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents (Larry & Mary Beverly Spitzer). A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington (4444 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA) at 3:00 PM on March 21st. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either familieslearning.org or uucava.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020