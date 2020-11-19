Beverly Greenberg Gordon Rubin Lowenthal
Louisville - Our beautiful Southern Belle "Bebbe" lit up every room she entered with her unmatched elegance, stunning white hair, bright red lipstick, and her radiant smile.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 20, 1925, to Rose and David Greenberg, she passed away peacefully in Copley, Ohio on November 18th, 2020 at the age of 95.
After graduating from Atherton High School, Beverly attended the University of Louisville and worked briefly at The Louisville Courier-Journal after which time, she began a beautiful journey through life as a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.
Beverly was most proud of all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She made us promise to list each and every one of them, especially since she inherited many additional family members and put her life and soul into them all.
Preceded in death by the love of her life, Albert A. Gordon, Crofton, KY, her parents Rose and David Greenberg, her in-laws Lela and Frank Gordon as well as her dearest first-child, Carole Gordon Lutnick, Carole's husband, Carl Lutnick and Beverly's beloved brother, J. Norton Greenberg.
Survived by her children, Dr. Terry Gordon (Angela), Akron, OH, Ronna Gordon Siegel (Dr. Barry), Miami, FL and Dr. Andrew Gordon (Stacey), Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Jack Lutnick (Liz), Dr. Alexandra Lutnick (Joe Carouba), Mattie Gordon, Laila Gordon, Britt Gordon Blasdell (Ryan), Tyler Gordon, Adam Siegel (Rachel), Brandi Siegel Tito (Ilan), Carley Gordon Westfall (Brandon) and Aubrey Gordon (Francie); great-grandchildren, Gio Gordon, Asher Blasdell, Clara Siegel, Evie Siegel, Leo Tito, Devi Tito, Amelia Westfall, Beau Gordon, Seth Lutnick, Jesse Falkler, and Izzie Flammia, sister-in-law Judith Greenberg and family.
Preceded in death by her second love, Ralph Rubin, Memphis, TN as well as stepsons, Robert Rubin and Russ Elliot.
Survived by stepdaughter, Hallie Rubin Elliot, Memphis, TN, stepson, William Rubin (Mary); grandchildren, Dr. Tod Singer (Amy), Ralph Singer (Michelle), Becky Singer Starr (Marlon), great-grandchildren, Megan Singer, Carly Singer, Lana Singer, Jack Singer, Michael Starr, and Shelby Starr.
Preceded in death by her third love, Joseph Lowenthal, Lake Charles, LA, and Lexington, KY.
Survived by stepsons, Michael Lowenthal and Marc Lowenthal (Wally); granddaughter, Holly Lowenthal; sister-in-law, Gladys Lowenthal Bass (Sonny).
Beverly was buried at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky with a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a further date when it is safe for family and friends to gather to pay their respects.
To her many friends and caregivers from Lake Charles, LA to Louisville, KY to Copley, OH, we thank each of you with all of our hearts. "Bebbe" will be greatly missed by us all.
In memory of Beverly, donations may be made to Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205-1799 or www.adathjeshurun.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.