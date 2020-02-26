|
Beverly H. McGuire
Louisville - Beverly H. McGuire, 84, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was a native of Pittsburgh, PA.
She was always proud to be the mother of five, a grandmother, and most of all, proud to be married to the love of her life, Ron. She was the family cheerleader, be-your-best encourager, motivator and an ever-present inspiration for living with faith, hope and love. We will forever cherish the memory of this beautiful woman, mother and wife. She will be missed.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ronald F. McGuire; daughters Kathy Deeds (Frank), Peggy McWilliams (Terry); son Sean (Holly); and 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Greg McGuire and Mike McGuire.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, Ky., 40059. Visitation will take place at the church at 10 a.m.
The family extends a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff and friends at Twinbrook Assisted Living for their concern and compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy should be directed to Catholic Charities of Louisville, Sister Visitor Center, 2235 W. Market St., Louisville, Ky., 40212.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020