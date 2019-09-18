|
|
Beverly I. Goins
Jeffersonville - Beverly I. Goins, 68, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Legacy Funeral Center has been entrusted with her care.
A funeral service for Beverly will be at 12 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 Thomas V Bryant Dr. Jeffersonville, IN with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Beverly will be on Saturday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the church.
Beverly was born on May 24, 1951, in Shelbyville, IN. Beverly graduated from Shelbyville High School. She later attended Ivy Tech Community School and Indiana University Southeast. She was employed with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation for 24 years. Following retirement, she later returned to the workforce and learned new skills at Kindred Healthcare, Passport Healthcare, Hosparus, and American Printing House for the Blind.
Beverly was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was a sincere, passionate, calm, deliberate and determined as well. She wanted to always grow. Also, she loved to travel. Beverly enjoyed studying the Bible and attending Bible studies, until her illness prevented such.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents: Gloria Jean (Landrum/Murphy) Dempsey and Richard Edgar Bell; her step-fathers, Richard Lee Murphy and Robert (Bobby); and. her sister. Deborah Marquita Weems.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Larry, and her sons; Anthony C. Goins (Leah) and Sean D. Scott; her mother-in-law, Louella Goins; aunts, Joanne Bradley, Melba Bradley, Pearle Bradley; a brother, Robert Dempsey; and 9 grandchildren (including her travel companion, nine-year old Jacob).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019