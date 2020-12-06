Beverly J. Sibert



Lanesville, Indiana - Lanesville, Indiana



Beverly J. Sibert, 87, of Lanesville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Ruth Brown, brothers William and Phillip Brown and sisters Joyce (Chris) Hecht and Joan Drybread.



Survivors include her husband Herbert C. Sibert, of Lanesville, IN, Her children, Bruce Sibert (Janice) of Goshen, KY; Sharon K. Pearson of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren and four great granddaughters, plus several nephews and nieces.



Beverly graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis and enlisted in the US. Navy, serving her country for three years during the Korean Conflict. While serving in the Navy in San Diego, California, she met and married her husband, Herbert, who was also serving in the Navy. After marriage Beverly and Herbert lived in the cities of Corydon, IN; Louisville, KY; Jacksonville, FL; and Lanesville, IN. Beverly worked for the American Printing House for The Blind and later as a secretary for the United Methodist Church in Louisville, KY. She demonstrated a volunteer's heart by being an active participant in all the communities where life led her. During her 65 plus years of marriage, she was active in her church serving on a variety of committees, singing in the choir, and working with the Christian Women's Fellowship, volunteering for the Red Cross Bloodmobile, and delivering Meals On Wheels in the Jacksonville, FL and Georgetown, IN areas. Beverly and her husband were recipients of the Area 14, 2012 Golden Hoosier Award in recognition of their efforts in the Meals on Wheels program through Lifespan. Beverly leaves a legacy of a life dedicated to others and doing so with her ever present smile.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Rd, Georgetown, Indiana 47122 or to LifeSpan Resources, 33 State Street, Suite 3, New Albany, Indiana 47150



Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, and to ensure the safety of all, the family has decided to limit the funeral to immediate family inside the funeral home. However, the Sibert family encourages the other family and friends to attend a parking lot ceremony at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020. For those who are planning to attend, please arrive 15 to 20 minutes before the service begins, and tune your car radio to 106.7 FM. There will be an attendant to assist you and to dismiss you after the service.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store