Beverly Jean Jackson Cooper
Crescent Hill - 91, of Crescent Hill, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born March 23, 1928 in Decatur, IL to the late, Delmer and Virgia Davis Jackson. Beverly was retired from the old Jefferson County Government, and for many years attended St. John United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 63 years, Dale E. Cooper.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cooper (Glen Cooper), her sister Joyce Blalock Ring (Joe), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate Beverly's life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3-8 pm Monday, and after 10 am Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy are requested to or St. John U.C.C.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020