Beverly Jean Porter
Louisville - Porter, Beverly Jean, 79, of Louisville died Thursday May 14, 2020 at the University Of Louisville Hospital. She was a retired employee for the Jefferson County Public School System and a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by two daughters C. Regina Carr and Mary E. Dooley; three grandchildren Darryl Horne (Arnisha); Andre Carr and Roderick Horn; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday May 21, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue, with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Louisville - Porter, Beverly Jean, 79, of Louisville died Thursday May 14, 2020 at the University Of Louisville Hospital. She was a retired employee for the Jefferson County Public School System and a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by two daughters C. Regina Carr and Mary E. Dooley; three grandchildren Darryl Horne (Arnisha); Andre Carr and Roderick Horn; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday May 21, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue, with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.