Beverly June Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly June Smith

Louisville - Beverly June Smith, 81, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was a retired teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Eaton.

She is survived by her husband, William G. Smith, and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Edlin, and Wanda Hanke-Wood (Carroll).

Her funeral service is 4pm on Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd. Visitation is 10am until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts: Fern Creek United Methodist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved