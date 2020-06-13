Beverly June Smith
Louisville - Beverly June Smith, 81, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was a retired teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Eaton.
She is survived by her husband, William G. Smith, and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Edlin, and Wanda Hanke-Wood (Carroll).
Her funeral service is 4pm on Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd. Visitation is 10am until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorial gifts: Fern Creek United Methodist Church.
Louisville - Beverly June Smith, 81, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was a retired teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Eaton.
She is survived by her husband, William G. Smith, and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Edlin, and Wanda Hanke-Wood (Carroll).
Her funeral service is 4pm on Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd. Visitation is 10am until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorial gifts: Fern Creek United Methodist Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.