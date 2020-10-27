1/1
Beverly Kay Blankenbaker
1954 - 2020
Beverly Kay Blankenbaker

Louisville - Beverly K. Blankenbaker, 66, of Louisville, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born on April 5, 1954 in Campbellsville Kentucky, the daughter of the late Wallace and Beulah Eldridge Whitley. Beverly was a retired teacher who spent her career in Marion, Oldham and Jefferson County school districts. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blankenbaker, brothers, Jack and Gary Whitley of Campbellsville, Wallace Whitley of Winchester and Frederick Whitley, her infant brother. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Judith Overstreet (Don) of Campbellsville, brother, Michael Whitley (Faye) of Lexington, sister-in -laws, Carole and Marge Whitley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Beverly's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40241. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
