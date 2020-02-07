|
|
Beverly ("B") Mayes Pope Stinson
Coral Springs, Fl - August 4, 1940-January 30, 2020.
Stinson, Beverly ("B") Mayes Pope, passed away in Coral Springs, Florida, January 30, 2020. She was born August 4, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Survivors are a daughter, Michelle Ann Pope Uribe (Santiago), son, Edward Lee "Ted" Stinson (Angelique), and brother Gregory Edward Mayes. Grandchildren: Michael Pope Graf (Elizabeth), Jordan Mayes Nuwar, Kayla Marie, Abigail Lee, Hannah Gene Pope, and Anna Elizabeth Stinson. Great-grandchildren: Lincoln Patrick, Wyatt Churchill and Unitas Griffith Graf. Nephews: Gregory Edward Mayes, Jr., and Morgan Keehner Jones Mayes. Great niece: Skylar Ann Mayes. Sister-in-law: Karen D. Mayes.
She was preceded in death by her son Ronnie Gene Pope, Jr., her husband Ronnie Gene Pope, and her parents, Edward "Junior" Mayes and Anna Keehner Mayes.
She was a 1957 graduate of Manual High School. She was an executive assistant at Xerox, Brown & Williamson, the Louisville Water Company and L&N Railroad. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ at St. Matthews United Church of Christ and Trinity United Church of Christ in Louisville, Kentucky, and Faith United Church of Christ in Tamarac, Florida. She always advocated for those in need, fairness and equality for all. The true joy of her life was the time she spent with the family that she cherished.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be given to Faith United Church of Christ.
Visitation will be at Faith United Church of Christ, 6201 NW 57th Street, Tamarac, Florida 33319, Saturday, February 8, from 12:30-2:00, with the service immediately following. Interment at Bailey Memorial Cemetery. The family also plans a celebration of Beverly's life in Louisville, Kentucky, details to be shared at a later date.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all of those who have held them close in their thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020