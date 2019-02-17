Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Beverly S. King, Jr.

Louisville, KY - passed away on February 13, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Beverly was a hard worker, a jack of all trades and was an avid UofL fan. He could always make you laugh and put a smile on your face. Beverly fought a good fight, finished the course and kept his faith during his battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and friends.

Beverly is survived by his wife, Mary L. King; children, Alan King, Dina (Lucious) Green, Kim (Starling) Jones, Gary (Kecia) King, Vickie King, Lisa (Derek) Cooper, Darryl (Laurie) King Sr., Lisa Leach, Angela Napper, Melissa (Oral) Robinson and Brandon (Nicole) King; 61 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; 19 great- great grandchildren; niece, Dixie Doss and a host of relatives.

A memorial service will be Friday, February 22, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 2pm-6pm with a celebration of Beverly's life beginning at 6pm. www.newcomkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
