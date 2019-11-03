|
Beverly Sommer Abraham passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was a loving mother to four children: Marc Abraham, Peggy Jo Abraham, Nancy Martin and Debra Worthington. She had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Beverly was born in Brooklyn, raised in Florida and moved to Louisville in 1948 when she married Leonard Abraham. Beverly was an occupational therapist and remained active her entire life - playing tennis, biking and swimming. She had an insatiable curiosity about other cultures and traveled the world extensively. Beverly will be missed by many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to your .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019