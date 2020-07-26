Beverly Tway Wagner
Beverly Tway Wagner was born in Louisville, KY on February 2nd, 1939. She grew up on Mockingbird Hill, with its lush canopied trees, and attended Collegiate school, where she played field hockey. Her graduating glass of sixteen women met monthly for lunch over her entire life. She attended Bennett College and then the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and soon after met and married Walter Wagner. Together they raised four children. She was a lifelong athlete, a hands-on mom, a party giver, an enthusiastic traveler, a novel-reader, and a shrewd bridge and mahjong player.
Beverly was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church. Along the way, she was involved in many philanthropic organizations including: the Junior League of Louisville, the Fillies (who sponsor the annual Derby Fillies Ball), the Speed Museum, the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana and served on the board for the Morton Center. She also read for the blind.
For over thirty years, Beverly was a member in good standing of a 12-step recovery program. A sponsee described her like this: "Beverly was a legend to many in the the program and mentored several women. I prized her honesty and how she always made me feel cared for, loved, supported and affirmed. She taught me a lot and was a wonderful model of how to live life on life's terms, all the way to the end."
Beverly died peacefully on July 5th, 2020 after a week of visits with her children and loved ones. Her family thanks Sharron Akin, her primary caregiver, for her extraordinary effort, love, care, and advocacy of their Mom. Thanks also to Sandy, Amy, Fran, Lynn, Donna, Tonya, Lynette, April, Mary, Norma, and Cherri for their loving and reliable care, and also the dedicated, staff, nurses, and aides at Miralea, the Sam Swope Care Center, and Hosparus.
Beverly will live on the hearts of friends, family, and sponsees. Her children, Walter, Katherine, Bob, and Mary and her nine grandchildren will miss her dearly. Beverly's positive attitude, especially in the face of her Parkinson's, was awe-inspiring; she never lost the ability to laugh, even at herself. Those who knew her always commented on her high-wattage smile, which she kept handy until the end of her life.
When it is again safe to gather, there will be a celebration of Beverly's life for and by those who loved her. In the meanwhile, family and friends can feel free to leave remembrances of her at Legacy.com
.link. Gifts can be made to the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana, 315 Townepark Circle, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.