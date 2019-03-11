|
Dr. Bhakta Viziam Chetty
Louisville - Dr. Bhakta Viziam Chetty of Louisville Kentucky passed away Saturday March 9, 2019.
He was born October 15, 1923 in Rampatnam, India to Rev and Mrs. Bhanumurthy Chetty. He studied at Andhra Medical College before joining the Christian Medical College in Vellore, India. After training in Dermatology at Boston University, he returned to head the department of Dermatology in Vellore. In addition to research and teaching, he was Managing Editor of the Indian Journal of Dermatology and also served in the administration of the institution.
After leaving Vellore, he helped develop and strengthen the dermatology departments in Ludhiana, India and Tripoli, Libya.
He then moved to Cincinnati to be closer to his children, and spent the next 20 years as a highly acclaimed teacher, researcher and clinician at the University of Cincinnati from where he retired as Emeritus Professor of Dermatology with a named Lectureship in his honor in 2005.
He was a renaissance man who loved classical music, astronomy, drawing, singing, tennis and cooking, in addition to his accomplishments in medical research, teaching and patient care. Teaching was his passion and he excelled at it, as evidenced by the many teaching awards he received from his students in India, Libya and the USA. He and his wife were known for their hospitality and generosity, and generations of medical students and residents looked forward to dinner parties at their home.
He is survived by his daughter Dr. Geetha Joseph (Abraham), son, Dr. Pramod Chetty and grandchildren Dr. Nisha Joseph (Mark Loudon-Brown), Deepak Chetty (Adriana) and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Nancy and Charles Balke who were wonderful friends to him, as well as his caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living, and Dr. Jane Cornett for her excellent care.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10am-12 noon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 10200 Shelbyville Rd. followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by a donation in his name to the Christian Medical College Foundation at www.vellorecmc.org/make-a-donation/.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019