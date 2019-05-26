|
Bill Dawes
Louisville - Bill Dawes, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was Lineman for LG&E before his retirement.
Bill was born on September 19, 1947 in Louisville, to Roy and Alma (Hayes) Dawes. He is preceded in death by his parents, and grandsons.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Dawes, sons, Edward (Sharon) Dawes, Robert Dawes and Shawn Dawes, daughter, Debbie (Phil) Williams, brothers, Donald (Patricia) Dawes, and Kenneth (Peggy) Dawes.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery - Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019