RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Bill Edward Haycraft

Bill Edward Haycraft Obituary
Bill Edward Haycraft

Louisville - 72, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He was a former Louisville firefighter and member of Valley View Church. He was also a former staff member at Graceland Baptist and Evangel World Prayer Center.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna Haycraft.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Portia Haycraft; beloved children, Glenn Haycraft, Lori Whitehouse (Todd), Natalie Ritter (Brian); grandchildren, Blake, Zachary, Alyssa, Austin, Cooper, Lexie and Shelbie.

His celebration of life service will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
