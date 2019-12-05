|
Bill Edward Haycraft
Louisville - 72, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He was a former Louisville firefighter and member of Valley View Church. He was also a former staff member at Graceland Baptist and Evangel World Prayer Center.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna Haycraft.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Portia Haycraft; beloved children, Glenn Haycraft, Lori Whitehouse (Todd), Natalie Ritter (Brian); grandchildren, Blake, Zachary, Alyssa, Austin, Cooper, Lexie and Shelbie.
His celebration of life service will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019