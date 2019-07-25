Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Knoxville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Eugene Burns


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Eugene Burns Obituary
Bill Eugene Burns

Louisville - 73, passed away July 23, 2019.

He was born on January 9, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a Vietnam Army Veteran. Bill was a U.S. Post Office retiree of 18+ years. After

retirement, his passion for independent filmmaking prompted him to found Bold Productions. He was also a frequent patron of McAlister's Deli in Jeffersontown.

Bill is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Sanders) Burns of 49 years; daughter, Amanda Anderson (Jon); son, Randall Burns (Mallorey); two grandchildren, Kylar and Foster Burns; brother, Kenneth Burns; preceded by brothers, Floyd and Wayne.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd. Burial service will be held at 9:30 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SoldiersAngels.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now