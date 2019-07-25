|
Bill Eugene Burns
Louisville - 73, passed away July 23, 2019.
He was born on January 9, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a Vietnam Army Veteran. Bill was a U.S. Post Office retiree of 18+ years. After
retirement, his passion for independent filmmaking prompted him to found Bold Productions. He was also a frequent patron of McAlister's Deli in Jeffersontown.
Bill is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Sanders) Burns of 49 years; daughter, Amanda Anderson (Jon); son, Randall Burns (Mallorey); two grandchildren, Kylar and Foster Burns; brother, Kenneth Burns; preceded by brothers, Floyd and Wayne.
Visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd. Burial service will be held at 9:30 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SoldiersAngels.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019