|
|
Bill Kamer
Louisville - Bill Kamer, 89, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, February 20, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Louisville, KY. Bill graduated from Male High School and served in the United States Army Reserves.
Bill married the love of his life, Marty Lorenz on September 6, 1958. He was a devoted, loving husband and father of their three children. He worked at L & N Railroad for 30 years before retiring and pursuing his interest in real estate.
Bill was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marty Kamer and his son, Mike Kamer. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy (Chuck) Kinney; son, Bob Kamer, and grandchildren, Chris (Emily) Kinney, and Kasey Kinney.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with the funeral at 2:00 in the chapel of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020