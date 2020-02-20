Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Kamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Kamer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Kamer Obituary
Bill Kamer

Louisville - Bill Kamer, 89, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, February 20, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Louisville, KY. Bill graduated from Male High School and served in the United States Army Reserves.

Bill married the love of his life, Marty Lorenz on September 6, 1958. He was a devoted, loving husband and father of their three children. He worked at L & N Railroad for 30 years before retiring and pursuing his interest in real estate.

Bill was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marty Kamer and his son, Mike Kamer. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy (Chuck) Kinney; son, Bob Kamer, and grandchildren, Chris (Emily) Kinney, and Kasey Kinney.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 23 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with the funeral at 2:00 in the chapel of the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now