Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr.
Louisville, KY
Bill Ladusaw Obituary
Bill Ladusaw

Louisville - Charles William "Bill" Ladusaw Sr., 81, of Louisville, passed away Monday, January 13th. He was a veteran of United States Armed Forces having served in the Army National Guard. Bill lived life to the fullest and truly never met a stranger. He loved spending time with family, with friends on the golf course and at Churchill Downs playing the horses. Bill and his wife, Jean, were owners and operators of the former Klein's Bakery which was in the family for nearly 70 years. He was presided in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean and his brother Albert Edward Jr. Bill was a devoted Catholic, former member of St. Martha Catholic Church. Survivors include his sons, Bill Ladusaw Jr. (Laura) and Marty Ladusaw; his daughter, Trish Alexander (Harry); his grandchildren, Jordan (Kim), Ashley, Justin, Brody, Isabelle and Amelia; 3 great-grandchildren and sister Joan Ogle (Terry). Visitation will be 2-8 Thursday at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40241. His funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Friday at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Louisville, KY 40222. Expressions of sympathy may go to the 2020 Alzheimer's walk http://act.alz.org/goto/Ladusaw. Condolences may be made at www.Lmgfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
