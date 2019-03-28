|
|
Bill Maggard
louisville - Bill Maggard, Jr., passed from this life into Heaven March 25, 2019 in Bedford, TX. Bill was born May 6, 1947 in Whitesburg, KY, to Bill Maggard, Sr. and Eva Fitch Maggard. The family moved to Louisville in 1951, where he lived until moving to Bedford, TX in July of 2016.
He was a graduate of Southern High School and Eastern Kentucky University, and completed graduate and post-graduate work at Spalding College and the University of Louisville. He was a longtime member of Highview Baptist Church. After moving to Texas, he was an active member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Bill loved Jesus, his family, his friends, and the Louisville Cardinals.
Preceding him in death are an infant sister, Doris Jean, and his parents, Bill and Eva Maggard.
Bill leaves behind his wife of almost 50 years, Linnie McClelion Maggard, also of Bedford, TX; a daughter, Cicely Eileen Tuttle (and husband, Todd) of Colleyville, TX; a son, Wesley Mathew Maggard (and wife, Camille) of North Las Vegas, NV; a sister Sheila Rose Maggard of Peebles, Ohio; grandsons Jordon Anthony Tuttle, 11, and Justin Davis Tuttle, 9, and granddaughters, Nyomi Susan Maggard, 8, and Avery Linnie Maggard, 5, who have been his absolute joys.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Highview Baptist Church Mission Fund (Louisville, KY) or North Richland Baptist Missions Fund (North Richland Hills, TX).
His Celebration of Life will be held at the Fern Creek Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. this Friday afternoon, March 29, 2019, following visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019