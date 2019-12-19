Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Resources
Bill Magruder


1929 - 2019
Bill Magruder Obituary
Bill Magruder

Louisville - William H. "Bill" Magruder, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

He was born in Deatsville, KY on April 26, 1929 and a member of the first graduating class (1948) of Old Kentucky Home High School, Bardstown, KY. He was employed by the A & P Tea Co. for 36 years as a meat cutter and meat manager.

He was a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean War serving on Okinawa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; sons, Larry (Sherri) and David (Larrie) Magruder; grandchildren, Erin Knutson (Adam), Sarah Stewart (Kenny) and Allison Grigsby (Josh); two great grandchildren; sister, Frances Stinnett; and brother, Allen Ray Magruder (Glenda).

His funeral is 10am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is noon - 4pm Sunday.

Memorial gifts: Highland Park First Baptist Church or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
