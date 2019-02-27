Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Bill Miller

Louisville, KY - 82, passed away peacefully February 24, 2019 at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born November 28 1936 in Louisville, KY to the late John and Elizabeth Miller.

Bill retired from International Harvester after 31 years of service. Bill was a Christian by faith and was a former member of Ridgewood Baptist Church and Beechland Baptist Church. Bill was a devoted husband to his wife of 61 years, Ruth and a loving father and grandfather.

Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Pat, Frank, Joe Miller and a sister, Jane.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Ruth; son Billy (Lynn) Miller; daughters, Jennifer (Bryan) Rensel and Elizabeth (Kevin) Sedelmeier; six grandchildren, Shelby, Madison, Jack, Brady, Lukas, and Mason; sister, Mary Stiff; three sister-in-laws, Debbie, Jane and Harriet Miller; many nieces and nephews, and lifetime friends Fred (Wanda) Jenkins, and Bill (Linda) Whelan.

Funeral services for Bill will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy., Louisville KY with burial to follow with private graveside service. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, February 28th at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
