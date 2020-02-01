|
Bill Morrissey
Louisville - William M. Morrissey, 86, died Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was a graduate of Vanderbilt University, retired engineer for GE, former vice-president for Controls Co. of America and Sr Vice-president for Therm-O-Disc, a division of Emerson Electric Company.
He was preceded in death his sons, William M. Morrissey, Jr. and Michael Markwell; and grandson, Kyle.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Pawley Morrissey; children, David and Robert Morrissey, Jeanne Thieneman (Mark) and Cindy Marquel; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
His funeral is 6pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private entombment. Visitation is after 2pm Tuesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020