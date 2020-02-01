Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Morrissey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Morrissey Obituary
Bill Morrissey

Louisville - William M. Morrissey, 86, died Friday, January 31, 2020.

He was a graduate of Vanderbilt University, retired engineer for GE, former vice-president for Controls Co. of America and Sr Vice-president for Therm-O-Disc, a division of Emerson Electric Company.

He was preceded in death his sons, William M. Morrissey, Jr. and Michael Markwell; and grandson, Kyle.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Pawley Morrissey; children, David and Robert Morrissey, Jeanne Thieneman (Mark) and Cindy Marquel; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

His funeral is 6pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private entombment. Visitation is after 2pm Tuesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -