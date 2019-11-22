|
Bill Mugler
New Albany - Bill A. Mugler, 85 of New Albany passed away Thursday afternoon at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. He was born in Corydon, Indiana to the late Harry and Anna (Brown) Mugler and was retired from Padgett Inc. in New Albany. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and was proud to be the recipient of a trip to Washington D.C. with the Honor Flight Program. Bill was a member of Graceland Baptist Church in New Albany where he enjoyed participating in several church activities most of all Sunday School.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Shirley (Padgett) Mugler; his son Mike Mugler (Diana); daughter Tammy Solether (Scott); his grandchildren, Keith Mugler (Mallorie), Matthew Mugler (Melissa); Brandon Solether, Kenton Solether (Gail), Cammy McCowan (Todd) and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Luther and niece Debbie Bowman.
A gathering of his family and friends will take place from 3-4 PM Sunday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St. New Albany, IN), with a celebration of his life to be held at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy to: Honor Flight Bluegrass PO Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019