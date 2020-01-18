Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Living Hope Baptist Church
10205 Bardstown Bluff Road
Mt. Washington - Billy Franklin Pyles, 77, died Friday, January 17, 2020.

He was founder of B&B Screw Machine, 1960 graduate of Fern Creek High School, a Baptist Deacon and member of Living Hope Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin and Thelma Keaton Pyles; and sister, Mary B. Bellucci.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Mattingly Pyles; children, Carolyn Elizabeth "Libby" Thomas (Terry) and Billy Franklin Pyles, Jr. (Sharon); grandchildren, Ethan Franklin Pyles, Caryn Elizabeth Thomas, Hannah Rose Pyles and Tyler Edwin Thomas; sister, Sandra Cheatham (David); and brother-in-law, John Bellucci.

His funeral is 10am Tuesday at Living Hope Baptist Church, 10205 Bardstown Bluff Road with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts: Oneida Baptist Institute or Sunrise Children's Services
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
