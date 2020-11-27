1/1
Bill Rogers
Bill Rogers

Louisville - William Leslie Rogers, Jr., 91, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He retired from CSX as an accounting clerk, was an Army Veteran and a member of West Broadway Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steve Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Montfort Rogers; children, Terry K. Rogers (Nancy) and Luanne Dowling (Steve); three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Services are private.

Memorial gifts: Beulahland Baptist Church, West Broadway Baptist Church or Hosparus.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
