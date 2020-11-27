Bill Rogers
Louisville - William Leslie Rogers, Jr., 91, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He retired from CSX as an accounting clerk, was an Army Veteran and a member of West Broadway Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steve Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Montfort Rogers; children, Terry K. Rogers (Nancy) and Luanne Dowling (Steve); three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Services are private.
Memorial gifts: Beulahland Baptist Church, West Broadway Baptist Church or Hosparus.