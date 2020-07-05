1/1
Bill Steimle
1942 - 2020
Bill Steimle

Louisville - William "Bill" Arthur Steimle III, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1942 in Paris, Tennessee to the late William and Shirley (Davis) Steimle. He is also preceded in death by his brother John Davis Steimle.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Marie Steimle, daughter, Jill Steimle-Renaker (Doug), sons, Martin Steimle (Maryann), Johann Steimle, granddaughters; Haley Elizabeth Steimle, Madison Nicole Steimle and brother Rocky B. Steimle.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Bill's memory be made to Semper Fi & America's Fund by visiting https://semperfifund.org/donate/.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
