Pastor Bill Williams
Pastor Bill Williams

Louisville - 86, passed away May 31, 2020. He was the pastor of Chief Shepherd Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Williams; and a brother, Jack Williams.

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Leaf Primitive Baptist Church, 1814 Cedar Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sweet Leaf Primitive Baptist Church
JUN
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
Sweet Leaf Primitive Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
