Pastor Bill Williams



Louisville - 86, passed away May 31, 2020. He was the pastor of Chief Shepherd Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Williams; and a brother, Jack Williams.



Visitation: 10-11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Leaf Primitive Baptist Church, 1814 Cedar Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home









