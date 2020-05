Or Copy this URL to Share

Billie David



Payne, Sr.



Louisville - 86, passed away April 30, 2020.



He was an Army veteran and retired from Harshaw Chemicals after 55 years



Survivors: wife, Julia Payne; children, Keith Simmons, Billie D. Payne, Jr., Beverly Payne, Henry Brown, Julius Brown and Debra Pitney-Zuberi; sister, Elizabeth Forster; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.



All services are private. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home









