|
|
Billie Faye Ferrell
Louisville - 71, passed into the presence of Jesus on June 25, 2019. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer) in late March, 2019, and chose to forego any treatment to focus on saying goodbye to loved ones and enjoying the last weeks of her life. During the last few months, she saw two granddaughters baptized, laughed a great deal, ate plenty of potato chips, petted a dolphin, and spent lots of time with her daughter, Chandi Plummer, son-in-law, Robert Plummer, and granddaughters, Sarah Beth, Chloe, and Anabelle. Many beloved family members and friends came to Louisville to say goodbye to Billie.
Billie was born November 16, 1947, in Lafayette, LA, the daughter of John Milton Ferrell and Billie Faye Ferrell. She moved to Houston, TX, when she was twelve years old, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1965. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Louisiana State University in 1969. She received a Masters degree from Appalachian State University, followed by many years working in elementary education (esp. in counseling and reading recovery) in South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, and Kentucky. She also worked two years as a trauma counselor in a hospital emergency room in Raleigh, NC. Billie described her life as one that worked to protect children and to promote peace. She said that being a mother to Chandi was her most important calling.
Billie is survived by her brother, John Milton Ferrell, II, sister-in-law, Dottie, and by Billie's beloved daughter, granddaughters, Aunt Sarah, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, Louisville, Ky., and was active in the women's church group, Daughters of the King.
In accordance with Billie's wishes, her body will be cremated and buried on June 30 in a private burial with immediate family at The St. Francis in the Fields Cremation Garden. A memorial celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church on Wolf Pen Branch Road, Louisville, KY, 10 am visitation, 11 am service, reception following at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019