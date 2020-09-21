1/1
Billie H. Engler
Billie H. Engler

Louisville -

Billie H. Engler, age 93, of Louisville, joined his beloved Mildred, his bride of 70 years, in Heaven on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A member of the Greatest Generation, Billie was a true American hero who served on the U.S.S. Helena, the Admiral's flagship, as a gunner in World War II.

Bill was born August 15, 1927 in Ohio County, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ethel, brothers Kenneth and Carrol, sister Hazel Robinson, and grandson Ronnie Fowler.

He is survived by his children, Phyllis Straus (Jim), Leonard Engler (Debbie) and Rhonda Engler-Joseph (David); grandchildren Piper, Melissa, Amy, Rebecca and Michael.

Bill retired from Ford Motor Company in 1985. He loved gardening, fishing, singing and was a master storyteller. He loved UK Basketball and was an avid fan of his Wildcats. Bill was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church in LaGrange, KY where he and Mildred attended for years. He was a Mason for over 50 years and served as Past Grand Master at Valley 511 Lodge and Rockport Lodge 312.

Our family is genuinely grateful to the heroes of 3 West at Brownsboro Norton's Hospital and Hosparus of Louisville for their compassionate care of Dad during his final journey home; and to Dr. Dathan Chesnut and Dr. Lynne Egan for their care of Dad through the years. Also, we wish to recognize Dad's cherished and devoted friends Kim Floyd and Jan Jasper who spent many hours listening to his life stories.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:30 am - 12pm at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village 7410 Westport Rd, with a funeral to follow at 12 noon.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
