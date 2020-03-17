Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Billie Jean Conway


1932 - 2020
Billie Jean Conway Obituary
Billie Jean Conway

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Billie Jean Conway, age 87, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 16, 2020. Mrs. Conway was born in Hazard, KY on March 29, 1932. She was a member of Shepherdsville First Baptist Church, a member of the Chapter #183 Order of the Easter Star and she was a Kentucky Colonel. She loved walking in nature.

Among those who preceded her in death are, her mother, Madge Engle McNear; stepfather, Gilbert McNear and her sister, Joanne Frye.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 66 years, Robert E. Conway; sons, Jim Conway, Scott Conway (Margie) and Roger Conway; grandchildren, Christy Gilson (Pete), Jason Conway, Mike Conway, Josh Conway and Cody Conway; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
