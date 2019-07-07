|
Billie Jean Keeley Wickham
Louisville - Billie Jean Keeley Wickham (84) born in Louisville on May 30, 1935, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at home with family by her side. Billie was born to Eugene Keeley and Gladys O'Leary Keeley. Billie was married for 59 years to Roy S. Wickham who preceded her in death.
Billie is survived by her children, Gene Wickham and Jennifer Wickham-Spalding (John); and two beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Olivia Spalding. Billie attended Sacred Heart Model School, Sacred Heart Academy, and graduated from Spalding University with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She spent most of her life as a nursing instructor, having taught at Spencerian College and retiring from Bellarmine College.
Visitation for Billie will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019