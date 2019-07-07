Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
508 Breckenridge Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Wickham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Jean Keeley Wickham


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Jean Keeley Wickham Obituary
Billie Jean Keeley Wickham

Louisville - Billie Jean Keeley Wickham (84) born in Louisville on May 30, 1935, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at home with family by her side. Billie was born to Eugene Keeley and Gladys O'Leary Keeley. Billie was married for 59 years to Roy S. Wickham who preceded her in death.

Billie is survived by her children, Gene Wickham and Jennifer Wickham-Spalding (John); and two beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Olivia Spalding. Billie attended Sacred Heart Model School, Sacred Heart Academy, and graduated from Spalding University with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She spent most of her life as a nursing instructor, having taught at Spencerian College and retiring from Bellarmine College.

Visitation for Billie will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now