Billie Shory
Louisville - Billie Nanette Johnson Shory died peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 82 in Louisville, KY.
Billie is survived by her sons: Lein Shory and his wife Shannon Cary, of Columbia, MO, and Bill Shory and his wife Michelle of Louisville; three grandchildren, Evan, Logan and Isabella; her brother, Michael Johnson, of Aiken, SC, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Nolan L Shory, her husband of 32 years; her parents William Johnson and Nana Jones; her brother Robert Johnson and his wife Mary Joyce; and her sister in law, Virginia Johnson.
Billie was born in Birmingham, Ala. on February 8, 1938, and lived there for most of her life. She graduated from Woodlawn High School, and worked for University Hospital, First Alabama Bank and the United States Defense Supply Agency. On July 8, 1968, she married Nolan Shory, and, after welcoming her two sons, dedicated her time to raising them.
Billie was a devoted mother and grandmother. Born a Methodist, she converted to Catholicism when she married Nolan and attended St. George Greek Melkite Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Azara Club and served as vice president. She also attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where her sons attended early elementary school.
In later years, she took devoted care of her husband, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease. The family wishes to thank the many dedicated caregivers who helped both their parents through their long illnesses.
The family will welcome friends to a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham on July 25 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, or the Imagination Library of Louisville.