Billie Sue Harvey
Louisville - Billie Sue Harvey, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was a member of Evangel World of Prayer Center and the South East Christian Bible Group.
Her husband Weldon Everett Harvey precedes Billie Sue in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Karl W. Fretcher, son, Lanny Harvey (Anita), grandsons, Troy Harvey (Abby), Brandon Harvey (Tara), Ryan Harvey (Kacie), great grandchildren, Anna, Celia, Noble and Everett.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. A Celebration of life service will be held following the visitation at 12pm.
A private family burial will be Sunday in the White cemetery in Edmonton, Kentucky. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019