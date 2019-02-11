|
Billy Carrow, Jr.
Louisville - Billy Tex Carrow, Jr., 61, of Louisville, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital after an illness. He was born on October 18, 1957 in Penn Yan, New York to the late Billy Tex Carrow, Sr. and Anna Evans Carrow (Washington, PA).
Billy was a graduate of Trinity High School Washington, PA and Galen School of Nursing Louisville with an Associate Degree in Nursing. He was a nurse at Symphony at Oaklawn and a Navy Veteran.
Billy is survived by his devoted wife of 19 years, Karen Seng Carrow (Louisville) and his trusted brother-in-law, Dr. Louis L. Seng (Fulton, KY); two half sisters, Paula Carrow Suhy (Washington, PA) and Mary Ann McKinney (Louisville); and nine nieces and nephews: Tori and Holly Seng (Fulton, KY); Dana and Savanah Evans (Louisville); Nicole and Cody McKinney (Louisville); Ryan and Bayley McKinney (Louisville); and Courtney Suhy.
A private memorial is planned.
Expression of sympathy may take form of donations to The University of Kentucky Gill Heart and Vascular Institute P.O. Box #34184, Lexington, KY 40588.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019