Billy Doyle
Louisville - Billy Herman Doyle 86, of Louisville, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home.
Billy was retired from Jefferson County Public Schools with 30 years of service, and was a published author with three books; Ultimate Directory of Silent Screen Performers, Ultimate Directory of Silent and Sound Era Performers and Ultimate Directory of Film Technicians, Billy loved watching old movies and he was an American film historian and researcher and wrote articles for various film publications
Billy was survived by a sister Peggy Ann Porter (Thomas), and many loving nieces and nephews.
Billy's funeral service will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday August 31, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to the service time at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Crusade for children. Condolences for the Doyle family can be made at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019