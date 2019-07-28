|
Billy Eugene Moore
Louisville - Billy Eugene Moore, 89, went to his heavenly reward on July 21, 2019. Born in Corbin KY to Clyde and Irene (Russel) Moore, the 2nd of 7 children. After moving to Louisville in 1939, he joined Boy Scout Troop #212 in 1944, and graduated with a Band Letter from Manual H.S. in 1948. After serving in Korea as an Air Force Sgt., he returned to Louisville and married the love of his life, Mary Jo (Springgate) in 1950, and had 4 children. He was an avid Ham Radio Operator (W4DHB) with call names of "Dixie's Handsomest Boy" and "Dirty Harry Beard" for his dashing goatee, assisting for many years with National Guard flood rescues. He enjoyed photography, square dancing with Mary Jo, and was a long-time member of Victory Memorial and Walnut Street Baptist churches. He retired from GE after 38 1/2 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Juanita, and brother Robert "Bob". He is survived by his wife Mary Jo; children Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Johnson (Dale); Kathleen Ann, Billy David, and Steven Laurence "Larry" (Manuela); 4 grandchildren Bevan, Mary, Ian, and Sean; 14 nieces and nephews; brothers Don, Wayne, Harold, and Gary. A family memorial will be held TBA
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019