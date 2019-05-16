|
Billy James Richardson Sr.
Louisville - 72, passed away at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital on May 14, 2019.
He was born in Phil, Kentucky.
He was a very proud Marine still keeping in touch with the 1st Battalion, 7th
Marine Vietnam buddies.
He loved his job working with Illinois Central/Paducah Railway for 33 years.
He was a member of Knights AC, Barkleys Democratic Club, and the VFW at Churchill Downs Post.
He will miss being with his card playing friends at Old Rascals bar and Knights A/C.
He is preceded in death by his father; Roy E. Richardson, his mother; Okra Dale Roy Richardson, and his brothers Roy E. Richardson Jr. and Ralph Richardson (Billie Mae).
He is survived by his loving wife; Barbara Joyce Flener Richardson, his brothers; Skip Richardson and John Richardson, and his sister Susan's Richardson, his children; Billy J. Richardson Jr. and Tammy Barker (Robbie). He was a very proud Papaw to his grandchildren; Gabrielle Marshall (Corey) and Savannah Dale Richardson, and his great-grandchildren Paisley Grace and baby Marshall due in September.
He will be missed by his sister-in-laws, Jenny Harrington and Rita Powers.
He was a great man who believed God and family always came first.
Visitation will be Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 2:00PM - 8:00PM at Owen Funeral Home. 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40216.
Services will be at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to : secure.uso.org or : Stjude.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019