Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy James Richardson Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy James Richardson Sr. Obituary
Billy James Richardson Sr.

Louisville - 72, passed away at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital on May 14, 2019.

He was born in Phil, Kentucky.

He was a very proud Marine still keeping in touch with the 1st Battalion, 7th

Marine Vietnam buddies.

He loved his job working with Illinois Central/Paducah Railway for 33 years.

He was a member of Knights AC, Barkleys Democratic Club, and the VFW at Churchill Downs Post.

He will miss being with his card playing friends at Old Rascals bar and Knights A/C.

He is preceded in death by his father; Roy E. Richardson, his mother; Okra Dale Roy Richardson, and his brothers Roy E. Richardson Jr. and Ralph Richardson (Billie Mae).

He is survived by his loving wife; Barbara Joyce Flener Richardson, his brothers; Skip Richardson and John Richardson, and his sister Susan's Richardson, his children; Billy J. Richardson Jr. and Tammy Barker (Robbie). He was a very proud Papaw to his grandchildren; Gabrielle Marshall (Corey) and Savannah Dale Richardson, and his great-grandchildren Paisley Grace and baby Marshall due in September.

He will be missed by his sister-in-laws, Jenny Harrington and Rita Powers.

He was a great man who believed God and family always came first.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 2:00PM - 8:00PM at Owen Funeral Home. 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40216.

Services will be at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to : secure.uso.org or : Stjude.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now