Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2000 Douglass Blvd
Louisville,, KY
Louisville - Billy Joe Cox, 92, of Louisville passed away April 19, 2019 at Baptist Health. His wife, Velma, was by his side until his passing.

Rev. Cox was born in Scott County Tennessee. He graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and Candler School of Theology at Emory University. He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity by Union College. During his ministerial career he served as a student pastor of churches in the mountains of eastern Kentucky and the mountains of north Georgia, and for forty-five years served as senior pastor of Methodist churches throughout Kentucky. Rev. Cox was a United States Air Force veteran and volunteered as a Chaplain. Rev. Cox later served on the Board of Trustees of the Old Methodist/Evangelical Hospital. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Lindsey Wilson College where he was Secretary and later Chairman of the board and a Trustee at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel. He authored several books and hosted the radio program "Fifty Seconds Please".

He is preceded in death by his parents Grover Cleveland Cox, Sr. and Hattie Jane Cox, sisters: Jean and Catholene, and brothers: Bernard, Casey and G.C. Billy and Velma were married October 1, 1947. They were married 72 years, 5 months and 19 days. He is survived by his wife, Velma Marie Davis Cox, two children, Dr. Dwayne Davis Cox (Beth) and Ruth Ann Cox Pence (Steve), and grandchildren, Margaret Brooks Cox, Joseph Stephen Pence, and Morgan Paige Pence.

Private service will be held Monday with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Ky. There will be a reception followed by a memorial service May 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd. Louisville, Ky. 40205. Expressions of sympathy to his church St. Paul United Methodist.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
