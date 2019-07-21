|
Billy Joe Luckett
Louisville - Billy Joe Luckett, 86 of Louisville KY, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was a KY Colonel, A retired electrician with Henderson Electric Company and a life long member of the IBEW Local 369 for 60+ years. He was also the former owner of the B&B Bar.
Billy Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Myrl and Ozella Luckett.
He is survived by his children, William Luckett (Sandra), Sherri Luckett (Paul) and Valerie Clark (George), sister, Myrlene Schmidt, nephew, Shane Schmidt, grandchildren, Wendy, Daisy, Myrl, Loralie, Keefe and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving friend, Peaches.
A celebration of Billy Joe's life will be conducted at 12:30pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd with interment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and after 9am the day of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019