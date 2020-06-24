Billy Joe PriestMt. Carmel, IL - Billy Joe Priest, of Louisville formerly of Mt. Carmel, IL passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, June 22, 2020 at Forest Springs Health Campus. He was 91. A native of Ballard County, KY, He served many years as a teacher and school principal in Illinois.Billy Joe is survived by two sons, W. Allen Priest and his wife, Joan of Louisville; Steven J. Priest and his wife, Sheila of Nashville; grandchildren, Christina Harrison (Jake), Thomas Priest (Tanya), Sarah Jordan Davis (Brian), Hannah Priest, Lincoln Priest (fiancé Maraya), Mary, Tanner and Meredith Priest and two great-grandchildren, David and Emma Harrison.He was preceded in death by his wife June Allen Priest. They were married for 58 years before her passing. He was also preceded by his parents, Joe Tommy and Lucille Olivia (Rollins) Priest.All services will be private. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, June Allen Priest in Mt. Kenton Cemetery, Paducah, KY. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.Memorial contributions can be made to the MCHS Alumni Foundation c/o Emily Teague, 115 Northwood Drive, Mt. Carmel, IL 62863.