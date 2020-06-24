Billy Joe Priest
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Joe Priest

Mt. Carmel, IL - Billy Joe Priest, of Louisville formerly of Mt. Carmel, IL passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, June 22, 2020 at Forest Springs Health Campus. He was 91. A native of Ballard County, KY, He served many years as a teacher and school principal in Illinois.

Billy Joe is survived by two sons, W. Allen Priest and his wife, Joan of Louisville; Steven J. Priest and his wife, Sheila of Nashville; grandchildren, Christina Harrison (Jake), Thomas Priest (Tanya), Sarah Jordan Davis (Brian), Hannah Priest, Lincoln Priest (fiancé Maraya), Mary, Tanner and Meredith Priest and two great-grandchildren, David and Emma Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his wife June Allen Priest. They were married for 58 years before her passing. He was also preceded by his parents, Joe Tommy and Lucille Olivia (Rollins) Priest.

All services will be private. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, June Allen Priest in Mt. Kenton Cemetery, Paducah, KY. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the MCHS Alumni Foundation c/o Emily Teague, 115 Northwood Drive, Mt. Carmel, IL 62863.

www.RattermanBrothers.com <http://www.RattermanBrothers.com>






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved