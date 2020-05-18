Billy Lee Hall



Billy Lee Hall, age 86, peacefully left this world on May 15th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mattie Hall, and siblings Clifford, Junior, and Doug Hall. Billy grew up on a farm in Boston, Kentucky and was an Air Force veteran who proudly served his country from 1953 to 1957. He retired from the L&N Railroad in 1992, was owner/operator of Hall's Waterproofing and a member of Younger's Creek Baptist Church.



Billy passionately loved three things in this world; his family, his music and his farm. He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, Papaw, and friend to many. Billy was an avid lover of bluegrass music. If he wasn't working on the farm, he could be found any where there was a great jam session happening. He will be missed by the many people who had the pleasure of listening to him play, as well as the great musicians who played with him and shared his love of music.



Billy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara McClure Hall, and his three children, Tammy Lloyd, Tim Hall (Amy) and Jeff Hall, his grandchildren Madison, Max, Briley and Brennan, his siblings, Patsy Hall, Peggy Kitterman, Carol Kitterman and many nieces and nephews.



Billy made a decision some time ago to donate his body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine in hopes that he could make a contribution to those looking to make a difference in the lives of others. A Memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Coalition for the Homeless.



Pops is playing music with the angels and continues to watch over his family. Rest in peace. You will be missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store