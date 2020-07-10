Billy Ray MorganWaddy - 82, passed away peacefully on July 8th 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Don Hargadon, while under Hosparus care.Born September 1937, in Eastwood KY, he was the son of William and Rosie Morgan, now both deceased. Bill was also preceded in death by his son, William Todd Morgan.He leaves five grandchildren: Donnie & Josie Hargadon, Monica, Brittany & Melissa Morgan.Bill graduated in 1955 from Eastern High School. He retired from Radio Communications Systems (RCS), formally known as Louisville 2-Way, in 2004 as a Communication System Technician. However, his favorite job was being known as Grandpa. Bill was a member at 9th & O Baptist Church in Louisville, KY. Bill was also a Kentucky Colonel.He loved the outdoors and was always looking for an opportunity to "wet a line". There were many organizations near and dear to Bill's heart but a couple that meant the most to him are KY Department of Fish & Wildlife and Trooper Island Camp for Kids at Dale Hollow Lake.At this time there are no plans for memorial services. If you feel so inclined, please make a donation as an expression of sympathy in his honor.