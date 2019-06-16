Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Louisville - Billy Wayne Shackleford, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father at his home in Louisville, Ky on June 13, 2019.

He was born November 14, 1948 in Middlesboro, Ky. Billy was a truck driver by trade, Evangelist by Calling.

Billy was preceded in death by his father Pearl Shackleford; mother Mary Jane Sanaghan; Brothers Eugene Shackleford and Jerry Partin.

Billy will be greatly missed by his Loving Wife Nancy (Wathen) Shackleford and children Darrell, Brian (Heather), Jason (Lisa), Kaci and Josh Shackleford. He had 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Billy was also survived by siblings Boyd (Doris), Clayton (Sis) Shackelford, Annie (Pete Miracle), Brenda (Mickey Brunzo).

Visitation will take place from 3-8pm, Monday June 17th and 10am -12pm Tuesday June 18th. A service will follow celebrating his life.

Location: Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, Ky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
